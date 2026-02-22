Former Purdue wide receiver, NFL player Rondale Moore dies at 25

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Rondale Moore, the former Purdue University wide receiver who played most recently for the Minnesota Vikings, was found dead Saturday night in Albany, Indiana, authorities said. He was 25.

The New Albany Police Department confirmed that Moore was discovered deceased in the garage of a property from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The New Albany Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident," said Chief Todd Bailey in a statement. "Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation no additional information will be released at this time."

Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin did not share additional details on the circumstances of Moore's death but said there was no threat to the public and an autopsy would be conducted Sunday.

Moore played for Purdue from 2018-2020 and earned All-American honors. The Louisville native set multiple records during his time with the Boilermakers.

He spent his first three years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2024 he dislocated his right knee during training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, and he never played for them.

Moore attempted to make a comeback with Minnesota in 2025 but was injured while returning a punt in the first exhibition game.

University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore at Purdue, called him an “ultimate competitor who wouldn’t back down” from a challenge.

“We all loved Rondale; we loved his smile and his competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with,” Brohm said in a statement.