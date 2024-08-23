Former residence hall at Butler University to be restored into boutique hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A historic building on the campus of Butler University is getting new life— as a hotel.

Butler and Hilton announced plans to restore former residence hall, Ross hall, and transform it into a boutique hotel.

It will be part of Hilton's Curio Collection and the first property on a college campus.

Ross hall served as a residence hall for decades, but closed in 2019. The hotel will be revitalized to honor its past while embracing the new.

It's expected to open as a hotel in the 2026-2027 school year. It will feature 105 rooms and suites, a restaurant and meeting spaces.

There are currently 172 Curio Collection hotels open in 42 countries and territories worldwide and another 84 in development. The Curio Collection hotel on Butler’s campus will be the first in Indiana.