Former school counselor receives $195,000 settlement in gender identity policy lawsuit

PENDLETON — A Madison County school district will pay $195,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former counselor who was fired after speaking out on a gender identity policy.

The South Madison Community School Corporation agreed to pay former counselor Kathy McCord.

McCord filed a lawsuit against the district after she was fired in 2021 for speaking to media about a school policy requiring staff to use students’ preferred names and pronouns without notifying parents. She said the policy conflicted with her religious beliefs.

The district later rescinded the policy after a change in Indiana law.

The case has been dismissed.

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