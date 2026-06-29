Former USPS employee, 2 others charged in stealing $255K in prepaid debit cards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former United States Postal Service employee and two co-conspirators face charges after they reportedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in prepaid debit cards from the mail.

Janea Reaves, 38, of Indianapolis, was charged with conspiracy to “commit access device fraud” alongside 22-year-old Jermaine Reaves, and 39-year-old Dejon Fox.

In a release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Southern Indiana, prosecutors say that between May 2023 and March 2025, Janea Reaves worked at the USPS Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center. While working there, Reaves would “identify and steal mail containing prepaid debit cards” that were issued to real people.

Jermaine Reaves and Fox were not USPS employees, but reportedly “entered the facility and stole the mail.”

Investigators say the trio used the stolen cards to pay for phone bills, DoorDash, and other expenses.

Janea Reaves was also charged with “committing illegal transactions with an access device”; Fox and Jermaine Reaves were charged with two counts of mail fraud.

The estimated total loss was at least $255,851, prosecutors say.

Detectives say while they have identified at least 3,000 victims, they have been unable to contact them.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim in this case was asked to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office by emailing USAINS-Reaves@usdoj.gov.