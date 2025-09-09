Former vacant church building set for demolition becomes centerpiece of community revitalization effort

INDIANAPOLIS — A partnership between New Direction Church and National Bank of Indianapolis is revitalizing the East 38th Street corridor, creating jobs and helping residents become homeowners through the 38th Street Renaissance Project.

The initiative, launched in December 2024, focuses on breathing life back into the area between Arlington and Emerson avenues. At the center of this transformation is New Direction Church's new campus — a building that was once scheduled for demolition.

"We're bringing life in this area and so this building is a testimony of what we're actually doing," Senior Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. said.

The church building at the corner of 38th Street and Lesley Avenue sat vacant and deteriorating before the renovation began.

"There has been a complete turnaround of this building. Many people didn't believe it could happen," Sullivan said.

Church member Tamiko Collins described the building's previous condition.

"It was very dark, there were holes in the ceiling, leaking water," Collins said.

The revitalized church is set to open September 21. Keith and Tamiko Collins, who are both church members and local developers, joined the effort after learning about the community impact goals.

"We found out about his whole renovation of this sanctuary here and what he's trying to do in the community, bringing arts and culture and particularly the young people who are trying to help here in the area and we said we want to be part of that," Keith Collins said.

The 38th Street Renaissance Project addresses critical community needs by creating jobs and increasing homeownership in the area. Brandon Carter received construction training through the Nehemia Project CDC, which changed his life trajectory.

"It changed my life like 100%. I was incarcerated as a youth and was released as an adult didn't have no job skills. Now like there's so many different doors that's opening I'm able to provide for my family," Carter said.

The program has also helped church members achieve homeownership. Margaret Burrell recently became a first-time homeowner, one of at least 5 people to close on homes since the partnership launched.

"Being a first-time homeowner - god is good. I didn't think this was going to happen," Burrell said.

"It means the world… I can live happy - I have something that's mine.. no one can take it away from me," Burrell said.

Andrew Engle from National Bank of Indianapolis emphasized the bank's commitment to the community.

"The church has done so much there, and we as a bank just want to help. You know, put as much love back into that community as we can," Engle said.

The former church building will be converted into an event center. Next to the new church, Sullivan plans to build apartments as part of the broader vision for the corridor.

"We want to see every single building in this corridor between 38th and Arlington and Emerson occupied by business owners. We want every single space that could be developed," Sullivan said.

National Bank of Indianapolis offers assistance to anyone in the area interested in home ownership and financial literacy programs, regardless of church membership. The bank holds open office hours every Monday at the current New Direction Church from 3 to 5 p.m.