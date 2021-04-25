Former WRTV Consumer Reporter Barbara Boyd turns 92

INDIANAPOLIS — A big shout out is in order to former WRTV consumer reporter, Barbara Boyd, on her 92nd birthday!

On Saturday, her friends and family held a celebration as people drove by the Tabernacle Presbyterian Church on E. 34th Street where they celebrated and showered Barbara with love on her special day.

Barbara was the first African-American woman in Indianapolis to be on TV as a reporter and an anchor.

Photo provided/Otis Jones WRTV

“92. The Lord’s been good to me. Really good,” Boyd said. “To have so many friends and close family. And the key thing is, I’m still healthy! As my mother used to say, "I know who I am and I know where I am! Hello!" It’s great to be the first, but not the most important thing. Being first is cool, but it’s what you do after that. What more are you doing to make your community better? To make your family better? And that’s what I’ve tried to do.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett presented a proclamation to Boyd on Saturday, making it Barbara Boyd Day. He praised her for her groundbreaking work as a journalist including her award winning report on breast cancer awareness.