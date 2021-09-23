Watch
Former Zionsville firefighter charged with sexual misconduct involving a minor

Posted at 12:52 AM, Sep 23, 2021
HAMILTON COUNTY — A former Zionsville firefighter is facing charges for sexual misconduct with a minor.

Court documents show that Scott Mamaril, 32, began having sexual relations with the minor in Hamilton County in December 2020.

Aside from facing sexual misconduct charges, Mamaril is also facing charges of child seduction and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, all felonies.

The following statement is from the Town of Zionsville in response to Mamaril's accusations:

The Town of Zionsville Fire Department is aware of the criminal charges against former employee Scott Mamaril. We are fully cooperating with police agencies. At the current time, this case is open and active and no further information will be shared.

