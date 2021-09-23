Former Zionsville firefighter charged with sexual misconduct involving a minor

HAMILTON COUNTY — A former Zionsville firefighter is facing charges for sexual misconduct with a minor.

Court documents show that Scott Mamaril, 32, began having sexual relations with the minor in Hamilton County in December 2020.

Aside from facing sexual misconduct charges, Mamaril is also facing charges of child seduction and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, all felonies.

The following statement is from the Town of Zionsville in response to Mamaril's accusations: