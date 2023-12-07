Fortville Elementary students create gingerbread town of Fortville
The global STEM project includes students learning everything they can about local businesses and creating a gingerbread model out of graham crackers.
The global STEM project includes students learning everything they can about local businesses and creating a gingerbread model out of graham crackers.Photo by: WRTV//Joe Lynch