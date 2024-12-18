Fortville fourth graders create replica town using gingerbread houses

FORTVILLE — Fortville Elementary School students got into the holiday spirit while learning about the town they call home as part of a project.

Fourth graders at the school built a gingerbread town of Fortville crafted to represent real-life businesses.

As part of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) project, students met with business owners to learn about their history and importance in the town.

“Our teacher team really loves how this project brings the community into learning. We love seeing how excited the students are about learning and sharing this project with families," Mrs. Palmer, a fourth-grade teacher at FES, said.

The project was on display so the students’ families, friends and community members could view it.

"As the gingerbread town of Fortville stood proudly on display, it was a sweet reminder of what can be achieved when education and community come together in harmony," the school said in a statement.