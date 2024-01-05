Fortville’s Sunrise Bakery to close after 10 years in business

FORTVILLE — The sun is about to set on Sunrise Bakery in Fortville.

The beloved bakery is closing shop after Sunday, with the owners blaming a road project on Broadway Street that has zapped much of their usual customer traffic.

“Today is one of our last days that we will be open,” Sunrise Bakery owner Katy Kitterman said.

Kitterman says the bakery, located at 101 W Broadway St., has been open for 10-years. There are customers who have made their way into the restaurant every morning since opening day.

“Everybody that comes in the door gets a big hug,” Don Miller said.

Miller says he is part of a group that meets at Sunrise Bakery every week.

“Of course, the group is getting smaller because everyone is dying off, but we’ve always had a good time here,” Miller said.

Miller says the bakery’s relationship with their customers is outstanding and is his guess on why the businesses grew over the years.

“It’s the way they make you feel when you walk in the door,” one customer said. “They know your name, they know your order, they know what you are doing that weekend. I’m going to miss that.”

Kitterman says the community is what really made the business thrive.

“It’s been an honor to be in this town, get to know everyone and watch their families grow,” Kitterman said.