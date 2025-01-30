Fountain Fletcher District ready to welcome WWE fans

INDIANAPOLIS— The Circle City is gearing up for WWE to come to town and Fountain Square is embracing the big event. Fountain-Fletcher Districts has four days of events going on starting Thursday.

Royal Rumble is the first of three prime-time WWE events coming to Indy over the next few years. This weekend, 70,000 people are expected in town.

Fountain-Fletcher district says their goal this year is to focus on bringing people to the area and having all their merchants come together for big events.

"I think WWE and Fountain Square are really a perfect match, our district is known for being fun and funky and that’s the same group of people coming so that personally really matches for us," said Laura Giffel, the district manager for the Fountain Fletcher District. "I think on the larger scale finding ways to introduce visitors who are new to Indianapolis to this part of the city and really give them that authentic feel that happens down in this district."

A number of restaurants and bars will be offering specials on food and drinks. Sun King and Hot Boys collaborated on a special draft beer called Spandex Summer Slam.

January can also be a slow month for business and some are excited for a boost.

"I think it will help tremendously we've been seeing a really big lull in business and the weather and things being so cold. We're hoping with warmer weather this weekend it will bring people out and be a good time," said Sarah Baker the general manager at Easy Rider.

Earlier this week a mural of WWE superstars went up on the side of the Murphy Arts Center, which was done by JD bills.

Naptown All Pro Wrestling will also be putting on live wrestling at the Fountain Square Theater. One of the shows starts tonight.

For all events click this link.

