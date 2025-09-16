Fountain Square homeless encampment to close by Thursday, OPHS says

INDIANAPOLIS — The Office of Public Health and Safety confirms the Leonard Street encampment in Fountain Square will be fully closed by September 18.

OPHS has been working with Streets to Home Indy to rehouse people living at the camp and prevent others from setting up in that area.

The process involves creating a list of regular residents and working with them individually on housing placement, which typically takes 4-6 weeks.

WATCH | Family from homeless encampment in Fountain Square finds housing

Family from homeless encampment in Fountain Square finds housing

Some neighbors told WRTV they were losing patience with the timeline. One Fountain Square resident filed a lawsuit against the Office of Public Health & Safety for not enforcing the closure order.

The closure is part of ongoing city efforts to address homelessness through housing assistance rather than displacement alone