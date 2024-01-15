Four dead, one hurt after hot air balloon crash in rural Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Four people are dead and a fifth is critically hurt after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning in Pinal County.

Eloy police say it happened at about 7:50 a.m. in a rural desert area about five miles north of the town.

The mayor of Eloy said that 13 people — eight skydivers, four passengers and a pilot — had been in the balloon. Before the crash, the skydivers exited the gondola. Witnesses told officials that the balloon was straight up and down before a hard impact.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three died at a hospital. One person is in critical condition at a Valley hospital.

The victims' identities have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Family who spoke to ABC15 identified one of the victims as 28-year-old Katie Bartrom, a registered nurse from Indiana. Bartrom's mom says she loved skydiving and adventure.

Eloy police are working with federal agencies, including the NTSB and FAA to investigate the crash.

NTSB officials say the balloon crashed after an unspecified problem with its envelope.

This incident remains under investigation.