Four juveniles possibly linked to afternoon fire in Carmel

CARMEL — The Carmel Police and Fire Departments are investigating a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to assist with a building fire at 510 South Rangeline Road.

Tim Griffin from the Carmel Fire Department said crews were met with heavy smoke and fire.

Griffin said the building was used for storage and not an active shop.

Griffin also stated that while crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, a firefighter with the Carmel Fire Department sustained minor injuries extinguishing the fire, but is expected to be ok.

In a post on Facebook, Carmel Police said, "Upon arrival, it was discovered that four juveniles may be involved in the incident."

Detectives and the Carmel Fire Department are currently working to determine the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.