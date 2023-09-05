Four-vehicle crash involving IMPD patrol car leaves three injured on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash involving an IMPD patrol car on Indy's northwest side on Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at 56th Street and Georgetown Road before 5 p.m.

Police said three individuals, including the officer, were transported to area hospitals and are awake and breathing.

All operators are doing a blood draw, which is standard procedure when there is possible serious bodily injury.

Police have not released any details on the cause of the crash.