Four-vehicle crash involving IMPD patrol car leaves three injured on northwest side

Posted at 6:54 PM, Sep 05, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash involving an IMPD patrol car on Indy's northwest side on Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at 56th Street and Georgetown Road before 5 p.m.

Police said three individuals, including the officer, were transported to area hospitals and are awake and breathing.

All operators are doing a blood draw, which is standard procedure when there is possible serious bodily injury.

Police have not released any details on the cause of the crash.

