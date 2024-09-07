Franciscan Health celebrates NICU’s 50th anniversary with reunion carnival

INDIANAPOLIS — Patients, parents, doctors and staff came together for a special reunion at Franciscan Health on Saturday.

The hospital hosted a reunion carnival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The reunion celebrated NICU graduates, their families and staff who have been a part of the journey for the past 50 years. Attendees could enjoy carnival food, games and prizes, as well as a photo booth and more.

WRTV

8-year-old Hugh Stofko spent his first few weeks of life in the NICU at Franciscan Health. His family shared their gratitude towards the hospital at the reunion.

“There are some of the warmest, kindest nurses here,” Staci Stofko, Hugh’s mother, said. “We still have a couple that are at the forefront of our minds and a big part of his story of success.”

WRTV

The Stofko’s say they are grateful to the hospital for helping families just like theirs for the last 50 years.

“We’re so appreciative to live where we do when we do and have this kind of medical science available to us,” Jeff Stofko, Hugh’s father, said.

To learn more about the Franciscan Health Center for Women and Children, click here.

