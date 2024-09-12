Franciscan Health launches 24/7 ambulance to help patients in rural counties

INDIANAPOLIS — Time is of the essence for heart attack or stroke victims, especially in rural counties that don’t have advanced care units.

Franciscan Health in Indianapolis says rural areas often lack transportation services.

“Sometimes there is a long wait,” Melissa Hill, Critical Care Transport Manager, said. “All the ambulances are out on 911 calls, now you’re having to wait until an ambulance is available. Or worst-case scenario, call a helicopter to bring the patient, which has added risks and problems with that.”

That’s why the hospital launched a 24/7 critical care ambulance transport service.

“Part of our big purpose is to pick them up from rural hospitals and bring them here so they can get the more advanced treatment they need,” Allison Marter, Paramedic, said. “We’re also trying to keep the 911 trucks in their area.”

The ambulance picks up patients from hospitals in Johnson, Decatur, Putnam and Bartholomew counties.

“120 minutes is the goal from the moment they walk into the door at Johnson to the moment they’re taken care of at Franciscan,” Hill said.

Treatment continues during the ride. As soon as they arrive in Indianapolis, patients are rushed to the Franciscan Health Cath Lab or to an operating room.

Crews call it a life-saving service, one they hope people at home will know is there for them.

“We have had quite a few patients already. We’re picking up pace,” Marter said.

Franciscan Health says the ambulance staff cares for patients for more than an hour. To do that, the staff has received enhanced training for stroke and heart attack care.