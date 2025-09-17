Franklin Township Community School Corporation supports Google data center

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Franklin Township Community School Corporation has announced support for controversial plans for a Google data center.

The Indianapolis City-County Council voted last week to hold an extra hearing on the data center proposal, scheduled for Monday, September 22. It'll be the last step before a final vote on the project.

"It's peaceful," said Judy Jones.

Judy Jones has lived off Davis Rd. for 45 years.

"I raised my family here with my late husband," said Jones.

She said she knew one day the nearly 470-acre land would be developed, but was not expecting a Google data center.

"They say it won't affect our water, then we hear controversy about that. They say it won't affect the electricity, and when this whole thing started, they weren't upfront about who wasn't behind it, so that sounded a little sneaky. So I don't feel confident that we're gonna benefit from this any way," said Jones.

In a letter obtained by WRTV, the Franklin Township Community School Corporation says an agreement reached with the city of Indianapolis and Google ensures that teachers and students will benefit through funding from the center and fair property tax.

Franklin Township District Councilor Michael Paul-Hart calls the school corporation's backing of the Google Data Center unfair. He said he's not against data centers but does not feel its the best fit for this land.

The councilor also says he doesn't feel the deal, which is tied to a non-disclosure agreement, is transparent for this Franklin Township community.

"Yeah, so they don't actually mention any numbers, and then when I actually reached out to talk to them about it, they tell me that they can't answer the questions because of NDA," said Hart. "Really disappointed, a little frustrated. It's one of those things where I know what's actually happening behind the scenes, the IDEI and Google are trying to solicit public support from the school corporation to try and impact votes. It's a disgusting thing, and I'm really disappointed by it."

The final decision will be made on Monday, following a public hearing. Hart encourages the community to show up.

"It matters more now than ever to show up to that meeting on the 22nd and to show them that, not only am I representing them, but they can show up themselves and make that statement. It's more important now than ever. We're doing our best. We've been since December of last year. We have all of this knowledge, and what Google and IEDI will do they'll come in and tell you what they want you to hear, but they leave out a lot of parts of this information. I have all the information. I've talked to everybody, and I've been able to come to the conclusion that it's just not a good fit," said Hart.