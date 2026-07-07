Frankton police officer loses home in fire four years after losing daughter

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WRTV) — A large fire destroyed a Frankton Police Officer’s home in Bunker Hill on July 6.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal, but no foul play is suspected, according to the Pipe Creek Township Fire Chief.

The police officer, Robert Cox, said he was asleep just after 1 a.m. when his neighbors woke him up to tell him his house was on fire.

Photos provided/Robert Cox Images of the fire that destroyed Robert Cox's home.

“I came running down the stairs, and I got to the bottom of the stairs, I looked to my right, which is the kitchen area, and I could see flame on the windows,” said Cox.

Cox said his entire house is destroyed, and he believes that the fire started in a garage.

This is not the first time Cox has faced tragedy.

In 2022, his daughter Hanna Cox died when her boyfriend accidentally shot her.

Provided/Robert Cox Hanna Cox, an 18-year-old Maconaquah High School student, died Feb. 24 after she was shot just outside Grissom Air Reserve Base in The Estates at Eagle's Point.

“I don’t really think why me,” said Cox. “Somebody said the God puts a difficult task on the strongest people, so that's kind of reassuring. Gotta keep moving, you just can't stay still.”

Many of Hanna’s belongings were destroyed in the fire.

“Clothing, the school bag, the things you saved throughout the years,” said Cox.

Cox said thankfully he can reprint digital pictures of Hanna.

He’s grateful to the first responders, the Red Cross and community members who have reached out to help him.

“You see the best of people when things happen,” said Cox.

Cox said he’s been busy trying to gather information for an insurance claim, as well as replacing things like his driver’s license.