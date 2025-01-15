Frankton Water Utilities issues Boil Order following water pressure loss

FRANKTON — Frankton Water Utilities has announced that residents are currently under a boil water advisory for the next 24 hours.

The advisory is due to a significant loss of water pressure experienced overnight, which resulted in the water tower being drained. The utility service reported that the situation has compromised the safety of the water supply.

In response to the incident, officials advise all residents to boil their water before consumption, including for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth. The boil order is expected to last for at least 24 hours as the water system is assessed and pressure is restored.

Residents are urged to use alternative methods for drinking water during this period. Frankton Water Utilities is actively working to resolve the issue and will provide updates as they become available.