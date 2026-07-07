Free adoptions offered at Indianapolis Animal Care Services event

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services will hold an adoption event Saturday and Sunday, offering free adoptions for all available dogs and cats at its shelter that opened in May.

The two-day event runs from noon to 7 p.m. each day at the facility, 5001 E. Raymond St.

Adoption fees, which are regularly $60 per animal, will be waived for the entire weekend. Every adopted pet will go home spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

The shelter said in a Monday news release that it has 179 dogs and 47 cats available for adoption, ranging in age, personality, and activity level — from hiking companions and playful kittens to laid-back couch buddies and gentle senior pets. Puppies and kittens in foster homes are also expected to be ready for adoption in time for the event.

The event also gives visitors a chance to tour the shelter, and learn more about fostering and volunteering opportunities with Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

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