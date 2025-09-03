Free Books Instead of Chips: Greenwood schools install reading machines

New book-filled vending machines in Greenwood Community Schools are gaining the attention of students.

More than just a vending machine, the initiative puts free books in the hands of children. The school hopes this will spark a love for reading and boost literacy.

With a free coin and push of a button, students at all four Greenwood Community Elementary schools can get their hands on a new book.

"I see so many books that I really like. I see books for my little brother and I see books for my bigger brother," said Elijah Davis.

WRTV

Fourth graders at Southwest Elementary say the machine inspires them.

"I really like the lights on it. It has a lot of great books that help with reading," said Matthew Hinz.

"I really like history books and I want to learn what it was like before 2025," said Renna Bunnell.

"I love reading. I love learning because I get to learn new things that I don't know," said Ainsley Wheeler.

WRTV

The vending machines are possible through a partnership with Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber.

"It was the very first thing we wanted to put front and center. Our kids come in our front door on the very first day of school, and you better believe they were asking lots of questions. 'Wow, what is that?' The lights were going off. It's very exciting," said Southwest Elementary School Principal Beth Henry.

Henry said anything they can do to encourage students to put technology aside and pick up a good book is worthwhile.

"Reading is so important, and studies show that 20 minutes a day increases a student's opportunity to perform better on assessments later in life. It's financially rewarding. There are so many opportunities that come from knowing how to read," she said.