Free community fridge opens in far east side neighborhood center

INDIANAPOLIS — The Community Alliance of the Far East Side is trying to bring fresh food to their neighborhood, one fridge at a time.

CAFE and Hatch for Hunger opened a free community fridge inside of the Far East Side Neighborhood Center on 38th Street and Post Road Thursday morning.

The fridge offers milk, eggs, cheese and fruit to east side residents with no restrictions and no cost.

The neighborhood center is across the street from an abandoned supermarket.

CAFE CEO Kendra Nowell understands a fridge will not completely replace a grocery store, but it is a needed alternative in a neighborhood with food deserts.

"This is a day-to-day fight for a lot of our residents, and that's access to food," Nowell said. "Wherever we can come in to fill in the gaps as we await a grocery store in our community, it makes us really happy to do so."

CAFE and Hatch hope to open three more free fridges across Indianapolis' east side in the next few months.

