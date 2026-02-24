Free events for fans at NFL Combine this week

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine is back in Indianapolis this week and fans can be part of it for free.

The Combine Experience and "Inside Look" events run Thursday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, giving fans of all ages a chance to witness top NFL prospects up close as they take one of the biggest steps toward the 2026 NFL Draft.

Inside Look

Inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the "Inside Look" experience puts fans in the stands for an immersive viewing experience during on-field drills. Live analysis from on-camera hosts will break down the drills and highlight player journeys. NFL Legends are also scheduled to appear throughout the event.

Combine Experience

Outside and throughout the stadium's interior concourses, the Combine Experience transforms Lucas Oil Stadium into a football theme park. Fans can pose with the Indianapolis Colts' Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy and the Heisman Trophy, view all 59 Super Bowl rings, and test their own skills with fan-favorite challenges including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and bench press. Exclusive merchandise will be available at the NFL Shop presented by Visa, and fans will have opportunities to win tickets to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Hours & Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 26 — DL, LB



Combine Experience: 1–7 p.m.

Inside Look: 1–8:30 p.m.

Drills begin at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 27 — DB, TE



Combine Experience: 1–7 p.m.

Inside Look: 1–9 p.m.

Drills begin at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 28 — RB, QB, WR



Combine Experience: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Inside Look: 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Drills begin at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 1 — OL



Combine Experience: 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Inside Look: 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Drills begin at 1 p.m. ET



Entry is free. Each registrant can add up to five minors at no cost. Fans can register at NFL.com/Combine or through the NFL OnePass app.

For those who can't make it in person, NFL Network will provide nearly 40 hours of live Combine coverage beginning Monday, Feb. 23.