Free mental health expo aims to break stigma, build community connections in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A community mental health expo this Friday aims to create a safe space where mental health conversations can happen openly, breaking down stigma and providing practical tools for wellness.

The Mental Health Expo will take place Friday evening at The AMP at 16 Tech from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with no cost to attend. The event features panel discussions, mental health vendors, and meditation sessions designed to support community members on their wellness journeys.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, just over 1.2 million adults in Indiana have a mental health condition.

Moriah Jackson from MA&D Capital Investment Group is one of the community members organizing the event. She believes mental health needs more open discussion.

"We don't talk about it enough as we should," Jackson said.

Jackson hopes the expo will create meaningful connections and support for attendees.

"We want to pour into you, fellowship with you… It's okay not to be okay," Jackson said.

Timothy Johnson-McCoy from Hands2healTY LLC will lead meditation sessions at the expo. Johnson-McCoy is on his own mindfulness journey after years as a performer and artist.

"My life really hit a place of, am I only doing what I'm doing for the money and for escape. I started journaling more. I started asking for help. I went to therapy," McCoy said.

Now Johnson-McCoy helps others with their mental health journeys and sees the expo as an important community resource.

"The Mental Health Expo is powerful for me because it's creating awareness around education and support for mental wellness," Johnson-McCoy said.

McCoy believes many people lack the necessary tools for managing their mental health.

"More tools. I think a lot of people just don't have the tools to deal with or cope with or manage mental health and wellness," McCoy said.

Jackson hopes attendees leave the expo feeling supported and empowered.

"What I would like to see... is them feeling bold, empowered, strengthened. That they are not alone," Jackson said.