Free vaccination clinic aims to inoculate 500 dogs at April event

INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization wants to vaccinate dogs that are at risk for a lethal disease.

Indy’s Parvo Prevention Project will host a free Parvo vaccination clinic with a goal to vaccinate 500 dogs from the preventable disease.

The drive-though clinic will take place April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) at 1505 N. Sherman Drive in Indianapolis.

Canine Parvovirus (CPV), also called Parvo, is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that affects dogs and other canines.

According to Parvo Prevention Project, symptoms typically appear within 3-10 days of exposure. They include lethargy, vomiting, fever, and severe, often bloody diarrhea.

Treatment involves hospitalization, often with intravenous fluids, medication to manage vomiting and diarrhea, and antibiotics to prevent secondary infections.

Vaccination is the only effective way to prevent CPV.