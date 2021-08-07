Free White River Paddle Days happening throughout August

NOBLESVILLE — The White River Alliance and White River Canoe Company are partnering to hold Free Paddle Day events throughout August.

The August 13 and 27 Paddle Days also give participants a chance to help clean up the river.

Haley Cowart, education and outreach coordinator for the White River Alliance, says the events are a chance to introduce people to the value of the river.

"I think a lot of times, the White River kind has a bad rap, when really it has a really special connection to all kinds of communities in Central Indiana, and so we want to enhance that personal connection ... to show people how important the quality of this river is," Cowart said.

All equipment is provided through the White River Canoe Company. There is a $15 registration fee, which will be refunded on the day of the event.

"You can look forward to possibly running into wildlife, you can stop at some of the little shores and have a picnic or whatnot, however you want to spend the trip to your liking," Cowart said.

The schedule for Free Paddle Days is:

Sunday, August 8

Friday, August 13 – Clean-up event, White River Canoe Company to Conner Prairie

Sunday, August 22

Friday, August 27 – Clean-up event, Claire Dam to White River Canoe Company

For more information or to sign up, click here.