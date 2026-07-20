‘Freeway fiber’: Truck hauling produce spills cabbage on I-70 near Greenfield

GREENFIELD — The interstate just north of Greenfield turned a little greener Monday morning after a semi hauling produce crashed, sending leafy greens flying.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says early Monday morning, for an unknown reason, the trailer of a semitruck hauling vegetables on I-70 split open, spilling produce and cooling insulation on the highway.

It’s unclear what caused the trailer to split or what kind of crash the semi was involved in.

All lanes of I-70 eastbound were closed between the 103- and 106-mile markers while crews cleared the insulation and scraped the cabbage off the highway.

INDOT said I-70 eastbound had reopened.