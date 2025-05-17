From college to career: Orr Fellowship helps recent graduates transition into workforce

INDIANAPOLIS — Goodbyes can be bittersweet.

“I’ve come to a good point in my career and it’s time for next steps from me. Orr has helped me launch to that next step," Grace Lansden said.

Lansden is one of the 53 graduating members of the Class of 2023 Orr Fellowship.

The two-year fellowship recruits recent college grads and develops them into the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs.

“Through my job in HR and the fellowship and all the things I learned, I solidified that and honed in on what I want to do,” Lansden said.

Orr has four core values: career, community, continued learning and commitment.

The fellowship has helped people like Kyler Bourne transition into the workforce.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity for you to jump-start your career and also have a huge community of fellows to be alongside," Bourne said.

Lansden and Bourne celebrated the end of their fellowship at the Second Year Commencement Ceremony on Friday.

“Thank you for taking me under your wing. I had such an opportunity to learn directly not only the greater fellowship," First Year Orr Fellow Mariah Mason said.

Orr Fellowship has an expansive network of about 650 alumni.

President Stephen Emch says Orr sets its fellows up for a competitive edge, at a difficult time for folks to enter the local workforce.

“It’s certainly a tough time when you look at what’s happening in the federal and state administration, it can kinda create a lot of question marks for people," Emch said.

A goal is to attract talent to live and work in Central Indiana. In fact, 84 percent of Orr Fellows stay in Indiana after graduation.

Lansden and Bourne are two of those people.

“I received a full-time offer to stay on after the fellowship," Lansden said.

“I signed an extension offer with my current company, so I’ll stay with my current company, eimagine," Bourne said.