From hospital to home: 7-month-old returns home after life-saving heart transplant at Riley Hospital

Riley Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — After spending six months at Riley Hospital for Children, seven-month-old Emmaus McCollum is going home.

Emmaus will be going home thanks to a life-saving heart transplant, which marked a milestone for the hospital.

Emmaus’s transplant marked Dr. Mark Turrentine’s 200th heart transplant. He has been with the hospital since 1991.

“The youngest patient he’s ever performed a heart transplant on was just three days old, with a heart no bigger than a strawberry,” Riley Hospital said.

As Emmaus and his mom, Carley, made their way out of the hospital, doctors and nurses lined the hallways, clapping and cheering in celebration.

