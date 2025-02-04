From Side Hustle to Success: How one Indianapolis woman launched a thriving DIY Business

INDIANAPOLIS— The Butta Bar by "ShéButta" is a Black woman-owned business that allows customers to create their own self-care products, including body butters, perfumes, candles, and more.

Dannielle Jarrett, a former insurance professional, started making body butters in her apartment during the pandemic as a creative outlet. What began as a small DIY workshop for friends quickly turned into a thriving business, leading to events with hands-on crafting experiences.

Driven by her passion for self-care and entrepreneurship, Jarrett took a leap of faith by investing her own money into expanding the business.

“One day, God was just like, ‘Danny, you have to do it,’ and I went for it,” said Jarrett.

The decision to open a storefront in April 2024 was validated by a viral TikTok video that garnered over 400,000 views, significantly boosting The Butta Bar's visibility and customer base.

The business hosts Butta Bar Workshops every Thursday, where participants can create four self-care products for $35.

Private events and parties are also available, making it a flexible and engaging experience for customers.

“I love seeing people come in, have fun, and leave with something they made themselves," said Jarrett. "It’s empowering."

As a Black woman entrepreneur, Jarrett recognizes the importance of representation and community support.

“When people open up their small businesses, they’re really taking a risk on themselves," said Jarrett. "Supporting minority-owned businesses helps build generational wealth and keeps money circulating in our communities."

Jarrett says she plans to launch a summer entrepreneurship program aimed at teaching young women how to start and manage their own small businesses.

“I want to show young women that there’s more than just working a 9-to-5—you can build something of your own,” she said.

You can visit The Butta Bar at 3328 E 10th Street Thursday-Friday 2-7 p.m, Saturday 12-7 p.m. and Sunday by appointment only.