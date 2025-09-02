Frontier's GoWild! pass drops to $299 for nearly two years of unlimited flights

Frontier Airlines is giving travelers early access to its 2026-2027 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Annual Pass at half price through September 5.

The Denver-based airline announced the limited-time deal Tuesday, offering the pass for $299 instead of the regular $599 price. The pass provides unlimited flights to more than 100 destinations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Unlike previous years, customers can start using the pass immediately rather than waiting until May 2026, giving them nearly two years of unlimited travel.

"This is our most exciting GoWild! offer yet," said Bobby Schroeter, Frontier's Chief Commercial Officer. "For just $299 - half off the regular $599 price - our customers can now get nearly two years of unlimited GoWild! flights."

The pass allows travelers to book domestic flights one day before departure and international flights up to 10 days in advance. Passengers pay only one cent in airfare per flight, plus taxes, fees and other charges.

The pass comes with restrictions including blackout periods, limited seat availability and no included extras like baggage or seat assignments. Flights must be booked through Frontier's website or mobile app.

The GoWild! pass automatically renews unless customers cancel. Travelers must be U.S. residents and at least 18 years old to purchase the pass.

The promotional price is available through Thursday at this link.