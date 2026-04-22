Frontier's $199 GoWild Pass offers unlimited summer flights

Frontier Airlines dropped its 2026 GoWild Summer Pass at its lowest price ever.

$199 gets you unlimited flights for more than five months. There's a limited-time deal through May 8.

"For just $199, consumers will unlock more than five months of flights," said Bobby Schroeter, Frontier's Chief Commercial Officer. The pass covers destinations from Florida beaches to Rocky Mountain peaks to Las Vegas.

Here's what you get: Pay only a penny in airfare per flight plus taxes and fees. Earn miles and points on extras like bags and seats. Unlimited travel through September 30.

The limited-time promotion adds perks. Book by May 8 and there are no blackout dates. Early booking fees range from free on most dates to $99 on peak dates.

Frontier set aside dedicated seats for pass holders. They're available on every domestic flight through September 8 if you book by the deadline.

To learn more about the GoWild Summer Pass, click here.

