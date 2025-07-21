'Frontline' fundraising event to support first responders returns October 10

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Public Safety Foundation (IPSF) is excited to announce the return of its annual Frontline fundraising event this fall.

Taking place at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, October 10, this event promises an evening of festivities and live music to celebrate Indy’s first responders.

This year’s concert features performances from two iconic classic rock bands: KANSAS and JEFFERSON STARSHIP. Fans can look forward to hearing some of KANSAS's greatest hits, including “Carry On Wayward Son," “Dust in the Wind,” and “Point of Know Return,” alongside JEFFERSON STARSHIP classics like “Find Your Way Back,” “Jane,” and “We Built This City.”

Before the concert, guests can participate in the Tactical Tail-Gate, a family-friendly experience that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the tools and people protecting our city. It’s a unique opportunity to meet local heroes and learn more about their vital work.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.