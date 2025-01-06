Frozen in Time: The Impact of a Snowstorm in Central Indiana

Share Facebook

Fun in the Flurries! 🛷 Check out this incredible photo capturing the joy of sledding during the snowstorm in Rushville. Samantha Wagner

Columbus, Indiana wrtv

The Bottleworks Hotel stands majestic, draped in a pristine blanket of snow. wrtv

Let it snow! Alpacas at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton are having a blast in their snowy playground! 🐾☃️ wrtv

Teamwork in Action: A family works together to clear the driveway in Brownsburg after the snowstorm. wrtv

Snowed In at WRTV Station: The team braves the winter wonderland to bring you the latest updates and community stories. wrtv

A few thrill-seekers are already out sledding, making the most of this snow day in Brownsburg wrtv

Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstorm wrtv

Indiana State Police reported responding to 151 crashes in the Indianapolis area during the recent snowstorm, with 12 resulting in injuries and 76 slide-offs. isp

