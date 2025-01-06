Frozen in Time: The Impact of a Snowstorm in Central Indiana
Central Indiana was transformed into a winter landscape as a powerful snowstorm blanketed the region with up to 8 inches of fresh snow. Schools closed their doors, and travel advisories were issued, urging caution on the slick roads. This photo gallery captures the beauty and challenges brought on by the storm, featuring snow-draped trees, quiet neighborhoods, and the community's resilience in the face of winter's fury.
Fun in the Flurries! 🛷 Check out this incredible photo capturing the joy of sledding during the snowstorm in Rushville.Photo by: Samantha Wagner Columbus, IndianaPhoto by: wrtv The Bottleworks Hotel stands majestic, draped in a pristine blanket of snow.Photo by: wrtv Let it snow! Alpacas at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton are having a blast in their snowy playground! 🐾☃️Photo by: wrtv Teamwork in Action: A family works together to clear the driveway in Brownsburg after the snowstorm.Photo by: wrtv Snowed In at WRTV Station: The team braves the winter wonderland to bring you the latest updates and community stories.Photo by: wrtv A few thrill-seekers are already out sledding, making the most of this snow day in BrownsburgPhoto by: wrtv Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormPhoto by: wrtv Indiana State Police reported responding to 151 crashes in the Indianapolis area during the recent snowstorm, with 12 resulting in injuries and 76 slide-offs.Photo by: isp