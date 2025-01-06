Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Frozen in Time: The Impact of a Snowstorm in Central Indiana

Central Indiana was transformed into a winter landscape as a powerful snowstorm blanketed the region with up to 8 inches of fresh snow. Schools closed their doors, and travel advisories were issued, urging caution on the slick roads. This photo gallery captures the beauty and challenges brought on by the storm, featuring snow-draped trees, quiet neighborhoods, and the community's resilience in the face of winter's fury.

6F2BDB03-196C-4EF7-9CBF-BB6A03983018 (1).jpg Fun in the Flurries! 🛷 Check out this incredible photo capturing the joy of sledding during the snowstorm in Rushville.Photo by: Samantha Wagner Screenshot 2025-01-06 094249.jpg Columbus, IndianaPhoto by: wrtv bottleworks snow.jpeg The Bottleworks Hotel stands majestic, draped in a pristine blanket of snow.Photo by: wrtv IMG_3833.jpg Let it snow! Alpacas at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton are having a blast in their snowy playground! 🐾☃️Photo by: wrtv IMG_3846.jpg Let it snow! Alpacas at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton are having a blast in their snowy playground! 🐾☃️Photo by: wrtv IMG_3850.jpg Let it snow! Alpacas at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton are having a blast in their snowy playground! 🐾☃️Photo by: wrtv IMG_3827.jpg Let it snow! Alpacas at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton are having a blast in their snowy playground! 🐾☃️Photo by: wrtv Screenshot 2025-01-06 094341.jpg Columbus, IndianaPhoto by: wrtv Screenshot 2025-01-06 094431.jpg Columbus, IndianaPhoto by: wrtv Screenshot 2025-01-06 094407.jpg Columbus, IndianaPhoto by: wrtv Screenshot 2025-01-06 094314.jpg Columbus, IndianaPhoto by: wrtv columbus 3.jpeg Columbus, IndianaPhoto by: wrtv columbus snow 2.jpeg Columbus, IndianaPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9261.jpg Teamwork in Action: A family works together to clear the driveway in Brownsburg after the snowstorm.Photo by: wrtv IMG_9263.jpg Teamwork in Action: A family works together to clear the driveway in Brownsburg after the snowstorm.Photo by: wrtv IMG_9264.jpg Teamwork in Action: A family works together to clear the driveway in Brownsburg after the snowstorm.Photo by: wrtv IMG_9260.jpg Teamwork in Action: A family works together to clear the driveway in Brownsburg after the snowstorm.Photo by: wrtv Screenshot 2025-01-06 055503.jpg Snowed In at WRTV Station: The team braves the winter wonderland to bring you the latest updates and community stories.Photo by: wrtv IMG_9270 (1).jpg A few thrill-seekers are already out sledding, making the most of this snow day in BrownsburgPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9269 (1).jpg A few thrill-seekers are already out sledding, making the most of this snow day in BrownsburgPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9268 (1).jpg A few thrill-seekers are already out sledding, making the most of this snow day in BrownsburgPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9271 (1).jpg A few thrill-seekers are already out sledding, making the most of this snow day in BrownsburgPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9665.JPG Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9668.JPG Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9673.JPG Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9670.JPG Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9667.JPG Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9674.JPG Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9675.JPG Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9672.JPG Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormPhoto by: wrtv IMG_9666.JPG Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormPhoto by: wrtv GgnrAmyWsAAAYik.jpg Indiana State Police reported responding to 151 crashes in the Indianapolis area during the recent snowstorm, with 12 resulting in injuries and 76 slide-offs.Photo by: isp GgnrAnMWIAEaRni.jpg Indiana State Police reported responding to 151 crashes in the Indianapolis area during the recent snowstorm, with 12 resulting in injuries and 76 slide-offs.Photo by: isp GgnrAmwXwAAQszS.jpg Indiana State Police reported responding to 151 crashes in the Indianapolis area during the recent snowstorm, with 12 resulting in injuries and 76 slide-offs.Photo by: isp GgnrAnMWQAAlvpw.jpg Indiana State Police reported responding to 151 crashes in the Indianapolis area during the recent snowstorm, with 12 resulting in injuries and 76 slide-offs.Photo by: isp

Frozen in Time: The Impact of a Snowstorm in Central Indiana

close-gallery
  • 6F2BDB03-196C-4EF7-9CBF-BB6A03983018 (1).jpg
  • Screenshot 2025-01-06 094249.jpg
  • bottleworks snow.jpeg
  • IMG_3833.jpg
  • IMG_3846.jpg
  • IMG_3850.jpg
  • IMG_3827.jpg
  • Screenshot 2025-01-06 094341.jpg
  • Screenshot 2025-01-06 094431.jpg
  • Screenshot 2025-01-06 094407.jpg
  • Screenshot 2025-01-06 094314.jpg
  • columbus 3.jpeg
  • columbus snow 2.jpeg
  • IMG_9261.jpg
  • IMG_9263.jpg
  • IMG_9264.jpg
  • IMG_9260.jpg
  • Screenshot 2025-01-06 055503.jpg
  • IMG_9270 (1).jpg
  • IMG_9269 (1).jpg
  • IMG_9268 (1).jpg
  • IMG_9271 (1).jpg
  • IMG_9665.JPG
  • IMG_9668.JPG
  • IMG_9673.JPG
  • IMG_9670.JPG
  • IMG_9667.JPG
  • IMG_9674.JPG
  • IMG_9675.JPG
  • IMG_9672.JPG
  • IMG_9666.JPG
  • GgnrAmyWsAAAYik.jpg
  • GgnrAnMWIAEaRni.jpg
  • GgnrAmwXwAAQszS.jpg
  • GgnrAnMWQAAlvpw.jpg

Share

Fun in the Flurries! 🛷 Check out this incredible photo capturing the joy of sledding during the snowstorm in Rushville.Samantha Wagner
Columbus, Indianawrtv
The Bottleworks Hotel stands majestic, draped in a pristine blanket of snow.wrtv
Let it snow! Alpacas at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton are having a blast in their snowy playground! 🐾☃️wrtv
Let it snow! Alpacas at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton are having a blast in their snowy playground! 🐾☃️wrtv
Let it snow! Alpacas at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton are having a blast in their snowy playground! 🐾☃️wrtv
Let it snow! Alpacas at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton are having a blast in their snowy playground! 🐾☃️wrtv
Columbus, Indianawrtv
Columbus, Indianawrtv
Columbus, Indianawrtv
Columbus, Indianawrtv
Columbus, Indianawrtv
Columbus, Indianawrtv
Teamwork in Action: A family works together to clear the driveway in Brownsburg after the snowstorm.wrtv
Teamwork in Action: A family works together to clear the driveway in Brownsburg after the snowstorm.wrtv
Teamwork in Action: A family works together to clear the driveway in Brownsburg after the snowstorm.wrtv
Teamwork in Action: A family works together to clear the driveway in Brownsburg after the snowstorm.wrtv
Snowed In at WRTV Station: The team braves the winter wonderland to bring you the latest updates and community stories.wrtv
A few thrill-seekers are already out sledding, making the most of this snow day in Brownsburgwrtv
A few thrill-seekers are already out sledding, making the most of this snow day in Brownsburgwrtv
A few thrill-seekers are already out sledding, making the most of this snow day in Brownsburgwrtv
A few thrill-seekers are already out sledding, making the most of this snow day in Brownsburgwrtv
Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormwrtv
Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormwrtv
Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormwrtv
Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormwrtv
Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormwrtv
Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormwrtv
Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormwrtv
Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormwrtv
Stunning photos capturing the beauty and serenity of our city during the recent snowstormwrtv
Indiana State Police reported responding to 151 crashes in the Indianapolis area during the recent snowstorm, with 12 resulting in injuries and 76 slide-offs.isp
Indiana State Police reported responding to 151 crashes in the Indianapolis area during the recent snowstorm, with 12 resulting in injuries and 76 slide-offs.isp
Indiana State Police reported responding to 151 crashes in the Indianapolis area during the recent snowstorm, with 12 resulting in injuries and 76 slide-offs.isp
Indiana State Police reported responding to 151 crashes in the Indianapolis area during the recent snowstorm, with 12 resulting in injuries and 76 slide-offs.isp
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next