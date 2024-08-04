Fundraiser helps raise money for EMT struck by vehicle at Italian Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — A fundraiser on Massachusetts Avenue Saturday is helping an EMT that was struck by a driver at the Italian Street Festival in June.

Geovani Galvez was struck while at the intersection of Stevens and East streets ouring the festival held at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Galvez suffered multiple broken bones including a bilateral femur fracture. He required a surgery on his knee already.

It will take him at least a year to recover, Galvez says.

The fundraiser held at Union Hall on Mass. Ave. will go towards Galvez's medical bills and other expenses while he gets back on his feet.

He says he is grateful for the support.

WRTV

​"I'm extremely grateful. People that work for other agencies or people that have since retired you know I am grateful that we are all here supporting me," Galvez said. "A lot of people don't know me but they are still here to support because we are all one family."

Galvez says he does plan on returning back to work once he is fully recovered.

WRTV has reported about Galvez and his family multiple times in the past. He provided stem cells for his son in 2022 to help cure his leukemia.

You can watch our most recent story on the family below.