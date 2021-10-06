Funeral arrangements announced for Elwood firefighter who died of COVID-19

ELWOOD — The City of Elwood is mourning the loss of one of their own, after firefighter Mark Gillam passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, from COVID-19.

According to the Elwood Fire Department's Facebook page, it's believed Gillam contracted COVID-19 presumably in the line of duty.

"After a lengthy and hard fought battle, Brother Gillam today succumbed to the damage inflicted on his body by this virus. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing," the post read. "Please keep Mark's family in your thoughts and prayers, as well as our city family, as we mourn the loss of our colleague."

Funeral services for firefighter Gillam will take place on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Visitation is from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, located at 415 S. Anderson Street in Elwood. A Celebration of Life and Full LODD funeral service will take place the following day, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. LODD service begins at 1:00 p.m. at Elwood High School, located at 1137 N. 19th Street in Elwood.

There will be sectioned parking areas for fire apparatus and first responders who are attending to show their support for firefighter Gilliam, family and friends. A procession following Gillam's service will follow a route from Elwood High School to the Elwood Fire Department. At the time of arrival to the Elwood Fire Department, they request that all apparatuses and personnel attending to break off at that point.

There will be a private function for Elwood Fire Department/Local 1671 personnel and Gillam's family at the completion of his processional.