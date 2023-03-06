Funeral services for fallen Master Trooper Bailey released

AUBURN — The funeral services and visitation for fallen Master Trooper James R. Bailey have been released.

Visitation for Master Trooper Bailey will be held on Friday, March 10 from 2-8 p.m. at County Line Church of God at 7716 N. County Line Rd. E in Auburn, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Garrett High School Gymnasium at 801 E. Houston Street in Garrett, IN.

Trooper Bailey will be buried in Calvary Cemetery in Garret.

Tropper Bailey was struck and killed by a suspect on I-69 in Dekalb County on March 3 after trying to deploy stop sticks to try to slow down a vehicle pursuit.

Bailey, 50, of Auburn was a nearly 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and received the Life Saving Award in 2020, according to his obituary.

He was named Trooper of the Year for District 12 in 2012 and earned the combat "Action Award" in 2021.

Bailey was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Indiana Wayne Lodge 14 and the Indiana State Police Alliance.

Bailey is survived by his wife, Amy Bailey of Auburn; son, Joseph Bailey of Auburn; daughter, Sophia Bailey of Auburn; and father, Bill Bailey of Garrett.

Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

