G-League Mad Ants to move to Noblesville in new Pacers partnership

NOBLESVILLE — The City of Noblesville and Pacers Sports & Entertainment have partnered to bring the Mad Ants, NBA G League team to Noblesville with a new $36.5 million sports arena.

The new arena is expected to be 3,400 seats and 85,000 sq. feet located at Finch Creek Park, on the city's east side, the city announced. It is expected to bring 65,000 fans to Noblesville annually.

A 10-year partnership between Noblesville and PS&E was presented on Monday. According to the announcement, the agreement includes a $36.5 million investment from the city for building the arena, a $5 million cash investment from PS&E, and another $5 million in naming rights and signage over the next ten years.

City of Noblesville Noblesville plans to build a new 3,400 seat, 85,000-square-foot arena on the east side of the city.

“The Pacers are an iconic brand with deep roots in central Indiana. Partnering with such an impactful organization opens numerous opportunities for our community and drives forward our efforts for a larger sports and entertainment district with enhanced partnerships," Mayor Chris Jenson said.

The new arena is expected to open during the 2024-2025 season, according to the release. The Mad Ants, who currently play in Fort Wayne will begin their season playing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse until the arena is finished.

The City of Noblesville Rendering of the interior of new arena set to open during 2024-2025 season.

“The G League is world-class basketball, and PS&E is proud to bring that to Noblesville as we strengthen our basketball operations and enhance player development in one of the state’s most vibrant and growing communities,” PS&E CEO Rick Fuson said.

