Gadget on display at FDIC could prevent smash-and-grab burglaries

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fire Department Instructors Conference features hundreds of items which could make fighting fires easier. One of those items may also prevent a certain type of crime.

Density USA exhibited a fog machine at FDIC to both prepare firefighters for smoke-filled rooms and disorient burglars who attempt "smash-and-grab" robberies.

"They can't see it to steal it," said Mike Egel of Density USA. "It fills up about 100 square feet in about 10 seconds."

Beech Grove Firearms was the victim of a smash-and-grab last April. Owner Greg Burge said he has fortified his business with concrete barriers and new cameras since the robbery.

"I'm going to be honest and critique ourselves, we thought we had done everything possible and feasible within reason to prevent that," Burge said. "I was frustrated, upset, mad, and embarrassed."

When WRTV showed Burge the fog technology, he said he understood its purpose, but not enough to install it right away.

"I just don't know enough about it, but I agree with the concept of if they're blinded, how are you going to see where you're going," Burge said.