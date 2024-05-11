GALLERY | Northern Lights in Indiana
For the first time since 2005, government officials issued a geomagnetic storm watch. The Space Weather Prediction Center forecast that nearly all of Canada and the U.S.-Canadian border would be able to view an aurora.
Friday evening, viewers across Indiana reported seeing Northern Lights brighten up the sky.
CarmelPhoto by: Julie Beckner Photo by: Catie Greer Photo by: Lori Lucas CarmelPhoto by: Julie Beckner OwensburgPhoto by: Megan Latham Adair CountyPhoto by: Lisa Johnson Inscho Bartholomew CountyPhoto by: Krystal Kay