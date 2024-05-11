Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

GALLERY | Northern Lights in Indiana

For the first time since 2005, government officials issued a geomagnetic storm watch. The Space Weather Prediction Center forecast that nearly all of Canada and the U.S.-Canadian border would be able to view an aurora.

Friday evening, viewers across Indiana reported seeing Northern Lights brighten up the sky.

northern lights carmel.jpg CarmelPhoto by: Julie Beckner Catie Greer.jpg Photo by: Catie Greer Lori Lucas.jpg Photo by: Lori Lucas Carmel northern lights.jpg CarmelPhoto by: Julie Beckner Owensburg_MeganLatham.jpg OwensburgPhoto by: Megan Latham Adair County_Lisa Johnson Inscho.jpg Adair CountyPhoto by: Lisa Johnson Inscho Bartholomew County_Krystal Kay.jpg Bartholomew CountyPhoto by: Krystal Kay

GALLERY | Northern Lights in Indiana

close-gallery
  • northern lights carmel.jpg
  • Catie Greer.jpg
  • Lori Lucas.jpg
  • Carmel northern lights.jpg
  • Owensburg_MeganLatham.jpg
  • Adair County_Lisa Johnson Inscho.jpg
  • Bartholomew County_Krystal Kay.jpg

Share

CarmelJulie Beckner
Catie Greer
Lori Lucas
CarmelJulie Beckner
OwensburgMegan Latham
Adair CountyLisa Johnson Inscho
Bartholomew CountyKrystal Kay
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next