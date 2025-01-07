Gallery Pastry Shop announces closure of its final location in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — After nearly 12 sweet years of delighting customers with artisanal pastries, Gallery Pastry Shop is set to close its doors for the last time.

Owner and operator Alison Keefer has announced the closure of the shop at 4573 N College Ave, marking the end of an era for a beloved fixture in the local culinary scene.

WRTV

In a statement, Keefer shared the difficult decision to close the brick-and-mortar location.

“I put my heart and soul into the creation of Gallery, and this was an incredibly difficult decision,” she said. “After having my third child a few months ago, I’ve realized that it is best for me to go back to our roots. This will not only allow me to focus on my three very young boys and my family but also prioritize my health.”

As the shop approaches its final closing on Sunday, January 12, at 4 p.m., Keefer encourages guests to visit and make use of their gift cards and certificates before the doors close for good.

While this chapter is coming to an end, the Gallery brand is not disappearing entirely. Beginning in February, Gallery Pastry will pivot to offer private, exclusive catering services. More information about these new services will be available on the Gallery Pastry website at gallerypastry.com and on Instagram @gallerypastry.