Game Night Fright; a "play"ful new haunted house at the Children's Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — When you step into this haunted house, you're really rolling the dice on what you're psyche will be like once you reach the finish!

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis' latest haunted house is called "Game Night Fright." The rooms are a spooky homage to your childhood favorites, such as Monopoly...the museum's version features a trip to the "Moan-On Scareway." There are also creepy tributes to chess, dominoes, Candyland and a pinball wizard - literally - you won't soon forget.

"Game Night Fright" requires a separate ticket purchase at the Children's Museum. There are less-spooky daylight hours as well as "frightening hours" where the lights are lower — and where something might just reach out and grab you!

The haunted house runs from October 12-30. Find our more from my sneak peak visit in the link above, and click here to find out how you can get tickets.