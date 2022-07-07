GangGang brings back the free Clowes Lawn concert series

INDIANAPOLIS — There will never be a shortage of summer concerts to attend if the folks at the cultural firm GangGang have anything to say about it. One of their newest ventures is expected to lure people outside - regardless of the heat — at a place that typically isn't as busy this time of year.

The Clowes Lawn Series debuts tonight on - where else - the lawn outside Clowes Memorial Hall. It's an expansion of a series GangGang helped produce in the same location last fall. "It was really more of something to be going on outside the regular concerts happening inside Clowes," said Nigel Long, program and curation manager for GangGang. "It did so well and people liked it so much that we wanted to see if we could do a standalone concert series, and just do something that's fun in the summertime for that neighborhood and for the students still on campus."

Each of the six weekly concerts are free to attend and will be another platform for local artists of multiple genres. "I think that's what we've excelled at... creating space and opportunities for the local artists here to really be able to get the opportunities that they typically wouldn't have," Long said. There will also be food trucks on site, along with beer and wine sales, and coolers are welcome as well.

The concerts are every Thursday at 6:30pm from July 7 through August 11. Performers are:

July 7: HURRICANe + The Gang & Tom Foolery and Laughing Stock

July 14: Poetry Night, with Mariah Ivey

July 21: "Rock The Block" w/Wife Patrol and Lost In the Dark

July 28: "Rhymes & Reason" w/Mr. Kinetik, Rusty Redenbacher and Krishawn

August 4: That Peace Open Mic: presenting The Singer's Cypher

August 11: Series Finale with PsyWrn Simone

Click here for more information on the shows. And click the link above to watch our entire chat with Nigel Long.