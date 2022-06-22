Garfield Park Festival highlights Hoosier artists, musicians

INDIANAPOLIS — Garfield Park is home for Sirius Blvck (pronounced "Black"), and though he recently toured the country with his band 81355, the long time Hoosier hip hop star says there's nothing quite like performing for the home crowd.

"Anytime we get a chance to congregate and do something cool like this, I always jump at the opportunity," Blvck told me, as he gets set to headline the 5th edition of the Garfield Park Art & Music Festival this Saturday, June 25 along with another of his bands, OVRSLEPT.

Click the link above to watch our entire conversation with Sirius Blvck, and click here to find out more about the free festival - including how the city is requesting that you click the registration link for tickets.