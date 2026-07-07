Garth Brooks to kick off arena tour with back-to-back Indianapolis shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Garth Brooks is bringing his long-awaited return to arenas to Indianapolis.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse announced Monday that Brooks’ “Blame It All On My Roots Tour” will launch with back-to-back shows at Gainbridge on Aug. 21 and 22.

Indianapolis is the first stop on the tour, which marks the country music icon’s full-scale return to the arenas where he built his legacy.

The tour’s centerpiece is the return of the iconic Drum Pod — the same stage setup that defined Brooks’ groundbreaking 1996 run.

“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” Brooks said in a release. “The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

Brooks arrives fresh off a sold-out performance at London’s Hyde Park. The Indianapolis shows will also serve as the foundation for “Killer Live,” a new live recording project that continues his tradition of capturing performances in real time.

The show features both end-stage and in-the-round seating, with all seats reserved.

Tickets are priced at $154 — covering the $140 base ticket price, a $4 facility fee and a $10 service charge, plus applicable taxes. Every seat in the house carries the same price.

General on-sale begins Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster app.

There are no pre-sales or advance box office sales — all tickets go on sale simultaneously. There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

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