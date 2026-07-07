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Garth Brooks to kick off arena tour with back-to-back Indianapolis shows

Garth Brooks inauguration
Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Garth Brooks inauguration
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Garth Brooks is bringing his long-awaited return to arenas to Indianapolis.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse announced Monday that Brooks’ “Blame It All On My Roots Tour” will launch with back-to-back shows at Gainbridge on Aug. 21 and 22.

Indianapolis is the first stop on the tour, which marks the country music icon’s full-scale return to the arenas where he built his legacy.

The tour’s centerpiece is the return of the iconic Drum Pod — the same stage setup that defined Brooks’ groundbreaking 1996 run.

“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” Brooks said in a release. “The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

Brooks arrives fresh off a sold-out performance at London’s Hyde Park. The Indianapolis shows will also serve as the foundation for “Killer Live,” a new live recording project that continues his tradition of capturing performances in real time.

The show features both end-stage and in-the-round seating, with all seats reserved.

Tickets are priced at $154 — covering the $140 base ticket price, a $4 facility fee and a $10 service charge, plus applicable taxes. Every seat in the house carries the same price.

General on-sale begins Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster app.

There are no pre-sales or advance box office sales — all tickets go on sale simultaneously. There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

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