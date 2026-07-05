Gas leak in Crawfordsville injures two firefighters, forces evacuation

CRAWFORSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — The Crawfordsville Fire Department says two firefighters were injured after responding to a natural gas leak that forced 31 residents to evacuate on Friday.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block on Tuttle Avenue after contractors who were working in the area struck a 2-inch natural gas main. Due to the size of the leak and the potential hazard to nearby residents, 30 residents had to be evacuated.

One firefighter was treated for heat-related illnesses on scene while operating during the incident and another firefighter was transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The fire department did not say if the firefighter was released from the hospital or not.

Residents remained temporarily displaced from approximately 11:20 a.m. until nearly 2:00 p.m. while emergency personnel and utility crews worked to secure the scene. Due to the leak, roadways in the affected area were temporarily closed, including Mill Street, Tuttle Avenue, Voris Street, and Elmore Street.

The fire department says all the residents were able to return to their homes safely.