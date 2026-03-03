Gas main break in Arcadia forces residents to evacuate

ARCADIA — A gas main break in Arcadia is forcing residents in the area to evacuate on Monday, according to Arcadia Police.

The evacuation is from East and Howard Streets from Olive to the west to SR 19 to the east, 266 Street to the North, and S. Rollins Street to the South.

The Hamilton County Emergency Management shared a release on social media from the department, stating that an independent contractor doing fiber work struck a large gas main, and that law enforcement and fire personnel were sent to the area of the gas line break.

"During the investigation, it was determined the process to correct the problem could take up to six or more hours to correct," Hamilton County Emergency Management shared on Facebook.

The Arcadia Town Hall is open for residents to stay and get updates.