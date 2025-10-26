Gatsby's Pub & Grill Halloween tradition gets more 'spook-tacular' every year

INDIANAPOLIS — A pub on Indy’s northwest side takes Halloween very seriously.

Gatsby’s Pub & Grill has been going all out for its Halloween decorations for the eighth year in a row.

It’s all thanks to loyal customer Stan Ignas, who was looking to make use of his Halloween stock now that his three daughters are grown up.

“For community and for therapy. I always have a vision of what this place is going to look like, and I start thinking about that in June, July, August. I come in here before work, a couple hours, and just, it’s peace for me," Ignas said. “It goes back to my three girls and being in here. It’s a way for me to remember and go back and just appreciate the years that we had together, decorating, because we did it as a family.”

Ignas starts planning in the summer and then hangs things up at the beginning of September.

It takes him two weeks to adorn the neighborhood sports bar with skeletons, vampires and cobwebs.

He says he’s inspired to go bigger, better and more bone-chilling every year.

“We’ve had several people come in from out of state with their families when they’re in town for work. They always make sure that they are here, checking out the decor," Ignas said. “It drives me to want to do more and add more. Because people enjoy it. It’s a way for them to escape.”

Owner Jennifer McClendon says thanks to Ignas, Halloween has become one of her busiest times of year.

“October was normally just an average month, and now we have people come in at lunch time. They bring in other people. They ask how long we’re gonna keep the decorations up because they have people coming in from out of town," McClendon said. "It brings in a lot of new people. It’s so much fun. People come in and dress up in their costumes. We have people come in from out of town every year. They know that it’s gonna happen. We have people starting to come in early in the year and say, ‘When’s Stan gonna decorate?’ It brings in a lot of business for us."

The month culminates in a big Halloween party, which this year is on November 1.

There will be a DJ, karaoke, and, of course, food and drinks.

There will be a kids' costume contest at 8:30 p.m. and an adult costume contest at 10 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners.