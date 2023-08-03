Gen Con celebrates 20 years in Indianapolis, thousands to attend downtown event

INDIANAPOLIS — It's described as the best four days in gaming.

Gen Con is the largest and longest running tabletop game convention in North America.

It opens Thursday and this year it's celebrating 20 years here in the Circle City.

Around 70,000 people are expected to attend at the Indiana Convention Center this weekend.

And what’s drawing the crowds Thursday morning?

“Disney Lorcana is bringing me out here," one attendee said.

“My friend really wants Lorcana starter packs," said another attendee.

“Most of the people standing out here are most excited for Disney Lorcana," another said.

Disney’s new immersive trading card game is the hot item this year.

“I’m a little bit of a Disney nerd. That might be an understatement," Matthew Jackson said.

Jackson and his wife were first in line Thursday morning.

nico pennisi

They began their stake-out Wednesday at noon — almost 24 hours before opening.

“Flew out here from Oregon just to be a part of this with all these guys," he said.

Brandon Bolen also traveled to the Hoosier state for a first hand look at Lorcana.

“There’s so much nostalgia behind it. It’s unlike any other card game," Bolen said. “A lot of us are reliving our childhood. The art on the cards are amazing."

The Louisiana native says the reason for the long lines might be because there’s limited supply, high demand and this is the public’s first opportunity to buy the product.

Lorcana allows players to trade cards with their friends and play in tournaments related to all their favorite Disney characters.

Philippa Keosheyan says her favorite is Stitch from Lilo and Stitch.

The first timer came dressed as her Dungeons and Dragons character Loriana.

And she and her friend had an early start Thursday as well.

“I am waiting in line with her at 5 a.m., 6 a.m. to go try and get them," Keosheyan said.

This year, Gen Con is making a return to pre-Covid operations.

WRTV

As of January, organizers do not require proof of vaccination or masks at the convention.

Spokesperson Stacia Kirby says they’re excited to see a return to normalcy post pandemic.

“People come together to play games. I think video games made people think differently about games, they’re more solitary. This is playing with people together, sitting around tables, sitting on the floors, role playing games in the halls, it is playing with other people in person," Kirby said.

The convention is estimated to pull in $80 million in revenue this year and runs until Sunday, August 6.

The exhibit hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.